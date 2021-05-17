Mike Tyson shares what he thinks of Jamie Foxx's impression of him for the upcoming biopic

Mike Tyson has been a news topic ever since he laced on a pair of gloves and stepped into the ring. The heavyweight legend is the subject of an upcoming biopic starring Jamie Foxx. It has been planned for years but will now be released as a limited series, as reported by variety.com.

TMZ caught up with Mike Tyson as he appeared to be entering an airport. They asked the boxing legend what he thought of Jamie Foxx's impression of 'Iron' Mike, to which Tyson replied:

"It's great."

The reporter prodded further, asking if Tyson felt the impression was indeed up to par. 'Iron' Mike said:

"Magnificent!"

The final question was about whether Jamie Foxx's body is in the right shape for the part, to which Mike Tyson said:

"I'm sure he can get it there."

Tyson trailed off, saying Jamie Foxx knows what he needs to do in order to do the role justice. The former heavyweight champion didn't seem too interested in hanging back to talk to TMZ.

You can watch the interaction below:

Here's a clip of Jamie Foxx describing the potential opening scene, back when the biopic was still supposed to be a movie.

Jamie Foxx is going to star in the Mike Tyson biopic. Here's Foxx describing the opening scene of the movie. 🥊pic.twitter.com/A69mR99cML — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 19, 2020

Mike Tyson's life is more than worthy of a biopic

'Iron' Mike Tyson transcended the sport of boxing when he won the heavyweight championship. Known for his ferocious knockout power and quick movement, Mike Tyson was knocking bigger men out even as a teenager.

During the peak of his success in the 90s, Mike Tyson was practically a household name. Even those who didn't follow the sport of boxing knew who 'Iron' Mike was. The incident with Evander Holyfield is talked about to this day.

Tyson's fame and glory were not limited to boxing. He lived a grand life, often seen showing off his mansions and sports cars, among other luxuries. But the boxer's fall from grace was just as hard. 'Iron' Mike reportedly lost his wealth of $400 million, filing for bankruptcy in 2003 after being over $20 million in debt. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, Mike Tyson saw it all.

Today, 'Iron' Mike is a changed man. From an aggressive champion who loved to show off his wealth to a mild-mannered ranch owner and podcast host, Mike Tyson has come a long way.

The limited series biopic will be released no sooner than 2022, as reported by screenrant.com. Whenever it does, it will definitely make for an exciting watch.

Watch Jamie Foxx perform his Mike Tyson impression and describe what inspired the biopic in the clip below:

The Mike Tyson project in which he will be portrayed by Jamie Foxx has now been confirmed. It won't be a movie as originally planned, but a TV series based on his life instead. Antoine Fuqua will direct with Martin Scorsese as executive producer.



[📽️ Mark Birnbaum, June 2020] pic.twitter.com/GFoIVluygV — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 22, 2021