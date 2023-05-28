Mike Tyson speaks wise words on Andrew Tate-esque influencers selling confrontational content 

Mike Tyson discussed the importance of a strong masculine role model in the life of a young boy in a recent episode of the Patrick Bet David podcast. Tyson stressed on the positive influence a mentor may have on a young boy's growth and development.

Additionally, during the conversation, Tyson made a passing reference to Andrew Tate, a controversial personality and former kickboxing world champion. Tyson discussed Tate's impact as a potential role model, who, like numerous other influencers, arguably used confrontational sensationalism to achieve fame. Through provocative statements, controversial opinions, and attention-grabbing content, Tate was able to attract a large audience receptive to his polarizing stance.

The ever astute Mike Tyson used his words to focus attention on the disturbing inclination of aggressive sensationalism, which frequently pits two groups against each other. He stated:

“We have to think about what perception of a strong man. He could be a strong man in a criminal perspective. That could be the strongest identity that he sees. So, he can go off on that level of crime as well....

Tyson added:

"When you watch television, it could be black people, it could be white people, [it's [just confrontation]. It could be confrontation between man and woman, that's what you see on television. That's what you see on the housewives show, You see this on Kevin Samuels, you see this Andrew Tate, it’s just confrontation. Confrontation sells! We're not going to stop this confrontation, this is going to become an era, so we can continue to make money off people's pain."

Catch Mike Tyson's comments below (4:20):

What did Andrew Tate say about boxing Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson, in contrast to boxing purists, believes that the rise of influencer boxing has brought a new wave of interest to the sport and attracted a wider audience. These crossover events featuring influential celebrities such as Jake Paul have revitalized boxing by generating new opportunities for fighters and expanding the sport's reach.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. https://t.co/dlGQUf2EP0

Several renowned UFC fighters have dabbled in the format, and former kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate has previously indicated interest in giving it a shot. During one such discussion, 'Cobra' weighed in on a potential Andrew Tate vs. Mike Tyson boxing clash, stating:

"No [I won't fight him], because he is now old. It would be an absolutely tragic shame to knock out an old version of his prime self. That doesn’t feel fair. Prime Tyson would have ripped me apart in a boxing match. To beat him when he is past his prime, just feels dishonorable and I’d feel dirty for doing that. So no amount of money on the planet that could convince me to fight Tyson.”

Catch Tate's comments below:

