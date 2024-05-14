Mike Tyson spits five-word reaction to young fan's "body count" question during presser as Jake Paul looks uncomfortable

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul recently participated in a press conference ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on July 20. During the presser, both men faced a particularly outlandish question from a young fan, who asked them about their "body count" so far.

Tyson and Paul are set to face each other in the squared circle for a boxing match recently sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations as a professional fight. The bout will have eight two-minute rounds, and the fighters will have 14-ounce gloves on. The Paul-Tyson match will go down at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and will stream live on Netflix.

During the pre-fight press conference, Tyson and Paul were confronted by a young fan who wanted to know who would train him better. After receiving contrasting answers from both men, the boy quickly asked them:

"Who do you think has got a higher body count?"

While Paul was noticeably taken by surprise at the youngster's question, Tyson promptly jumped in to redeem the situation. 'Iron Mike' jokingly asked:

"Where's this kid's mother?"

Expand Tweet

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will go up against each other in a long-awaited rematch in the co-main event of the Paul-Tyson fight card. They will compete for the undisputed super lightweight championship.

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

British boxing icon Lennox Lewis recently shared his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. The former undisputed heavyweight champion believes Tyson still has what it takes to win despite being almost 30 years older than his opponent and questioned Paul's defensive abilities.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Lewis shared his thoughts on the bout and lauded Tyson's ability to pack a punch at his age. Warning 'The Problem Child' against moving too recklessly during the fight, Lewis said:

"I’m concerned for Jake Paul. Tyson still knows how to punch, as you can see when he’s hitting a bag. If Jake Paul gets hit by one of those punches, he’s going to feel it. I know Jake Paul doesn’t want to get hit... Tyson comes forward and he knows how to cut off the ring. It could be a matter of time, as how good is Jake Paul’s defence? I saw Mike a couple of weeks ago and he looked good. [H/T TheGuardian.com]