Watch: When Mike Tyson took a swing at Floyd Mayweather on stage at a WBC Convention

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather's storied relationship has offered fans multiple moments of excitement. One such instance can be traced back to a WBC convention at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Tyson snuck up and tried to surprise Mayweather by swinging at him.

As it was a fake punch thrown in jest, Floyd Mayweather did not even flinch. He proceeded to shake hands with and hug Mike Tyson with a smile on his face.

Mayweather, the WBC junior middleweight and welterweight champion at the time, was greeting his fellow WBC titleholders before Mike Tyson made his way onto the stage.

When Mike Tyson let loose on Floyd Mayweather after his comparison with Muhammad Ali

Floyd Mayweather previously set off on a self-aggrandizing bender while in conversation with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. He claimed to have done enough in his career to be hailed as a superior pugilist to the legendary Muhammad Ali:

"No one can ever brainwash me to make me believe that Sugar Ray Robinson and Muhammad Ali was better than me. Leon Spinks beat (Ali) when he had seven fights," exclaimed Floyd Mayweather.

Mike Tyson subsequently tore into Floyd Mayweather for his statements. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' branded 'Money' as delusional:

"He's very delusional. Listen, if he was anywhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali, he'd be able to take his kids to school by himself. OK, he can't take his kids to school by himself, and he's talking about he's great? He's a little scared man. He's a very small, scared man," said Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have shared a delicate dynamic for quite some time. 'Iron Mike', during a previous sit-down with GQ, was quoted admitting that he would most definitely overcome Floyd Mayweather in a street fight.

