Mike Tyson turns back the clock in hard-fought 8-round draw against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. had a two minute, eight-round exhibition boxing match that was highly anticipated across the world. Mauro Ranallo, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, Snoop Dogg, and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard were on the commentary booth. Here is how it played out:

Round 1: Mike Tyson started on the front foot and landed a couple of body shots. His slick movement was on display and Roy Jones Jr. landed a couple to the body as well. The referee separated them and Mike Tyson got a power shot in. Roy Jones Jr. was trying to make Mike Tyson run into his right hand, but it was the latter who had a comfortable first round, ending in the clinch.

Round 2: The second round started in a clinch. Most of the two minutes were spent in that same position and Mike Tyson landed a double left to the body and an extra shot after the round finished.

Round 3: The third round was in a similar position, with Roy Jones Jr. trying to wear down Mike Tyson with close punches to the body. The clinch was separated and the referee pointed out a headbutt and gave a warning as well.

Round 4: Mike Tyson attacked Jones two seconds into round four and the referee quickly separated the clinch. The two legends exchanged close body shots. Mike Tyson landed a shot to the head and two hard shots to the body and the round ended in the same way as the other ones - in the clinch.

Round 5: Tyson landed a sharp shot to the body and he used his trademark movement to avoid Jones' attempt at a strike. Mike Tyson wanted separation from the clinch and got it before he landed a series of strikes on his opponent. Mike Tyson started picking Roy Jones Jr. apart with a few clean strikes to the head and the latter clinched to prevent more damage. Mike Tyson landed another couple of clean strikes and post-round, Jones looked exhausted from the damage he took.

Round 6: The sixth round saw Roy Jones Jr. go for the clinch right off the bat, but Mike Tyson separated it with a shot to the head. Jones cleverly evaded a right hook but spent the next 30 seconds evading before eating a shot before the bell.

Round 7: Roy Jones Jr. started the seventh round with a flurry of strikes, but as was the tone of the entire fight, he ended up in the corner of the ring. Mike Tyson was the aggressor but Roy Jones Jr. went for the clinch to stall the offense. Mike Tyson kept going forward and two separations later, he landed a body shot to end the round.

Round 8: Mike Tyson went forward but got caught in the clinch. It was in round eight where Roy Jones Jr. got some offense in. A clinch was separated and Tyson landed a couple of body shots to end the exhibition.

The judges scored the contest as a draw.

Result: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw '

#TysonJones is scored a draw! 👀



Mike Tyson agrees.

Roy Jones Jr not so much... 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgwOyyQx3W — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020

Post-exhibition reaction from Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson seemed happy with the draw despite most people scoring it as 6-2 in his favor. Roy Jones Jr. wasn't too happy with it, but he was in good spirits.

Mike Tyson said that this was bigger than a non-exhibition bout because of the humanitarian reasons behind it. He seemed interested in going that direction rather than returning to full-fledged professional boxing.