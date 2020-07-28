One of the greatest boxers of all time, Mike Tyson has claimed that he will beat Conor McGregor in a potential fight. Mike Tyson famously announced his return to boxing a few months ago and is set to face Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout on September 12.

Mike Tyson last fought back in 2005 and the 54-year-old has claimed that he would beat up Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor in a potential boxing match. Mike Tyson recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and spoke about his boxing return.

When asked who'd win in a potential super-fight between him and Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson vowed to "Kick his a**" inside the squared circle.

"I mean he's crazy but I'd kick his a** anyways".

Mike Tyson said that even though McGregor usually fights insiDe the Octagon, if the Irishman wants to fight him, it's got to be in a boxing match. Earlier this year, Mike Tyson praised the recently-retired UFC star Conor McGregor for transitioning to boxing and facing the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2017. McGregor lost on his boxing debut but Tyson praised the Irishman's efforts.

Although a boxing match between Tyson and McGregor seems highly unlikely due to the difference in their weight and the fact that McGregor is currently retired from combat sports. McGregor took the UFC by storm, becoming the first man to capture two titles simultaneously in the UFC. Following that unbelievable triumph, McGregor took on Mayweather in a super-fight that gave the Irishman a multi-million dollar payday.