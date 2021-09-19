Watch: When Mike Tyson playfully wrestled with his pet tiger in his mansion

Mike Tyson owned three pet tigers and kept them in his mansion.

Tyson admitted that he initially got the tigers because he thought it'd be "cool." 'Iron Mike' later got attached to them, especially to a Bengal tiger he named 'Kenya.' Tyson would take her out for walks and was even seen playfully wrestling the wild beast in an interview with Roseanne Bar for Inside Edition.

Check out the video below:

In the video clip, Mike Tyson can be seen having fun with his pet tiger. He also hugs the tiger without fear.

Although Tyson was very fond of Kenya, he had to let her go. After living with her for 16 years, Mike Tyson revealed he had to let go of Kenya because she had ripped a lady's arm off.

"I had great affection for her. I kept her, I slept with her, I kept her in my room. She stayed with me, I had her for probably around 16 years. She was a massive monster, you can't imagine the size of her. She got too old, and I had to get rid of her, her eyes and her hips got bad. Plus, she ripped somebody's arm off," Mike Tyson told GQ.

Check out Mike Tyson's video with GQ below:

Time has changed Mike Tyson; he prefers living a peaceful life now

Mike Tyson's life has been a roller coaster ride, to say the least. He has experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows. The former heavyweight champion currently lives a peaceful life. He has been happily married to Lakiha Spicer for over 12 years now. He also owns a ranch and hosts a podcast called Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

Back in November 2020, Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring to take on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing match. Tyson's brilliant performance earned him praise from combat sports enthusiasts across the globe. He also plans to compete in more exhibition boxing matches down the line.

