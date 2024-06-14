Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has bottled up a lot of emotions in the buildup to his rematch with Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, after successfully avenging his defeat three years ago against Sousa with a calf slicer submission in their bantamweight submission grappling match, Musumeci let it all out during his post-fight interview inside the Circle. ONE Championship posted the video on Instagram with the caption:

"Mikey Musumeci had a few things to say after his submission victory over Gabriel Sousa 😳 @mikeymusumeci"

Check out Mikey Musumeci's comments below:

'Darth Rigatoni' got fed up with all the smack-talking and hate he received from his Brazilian nemesis, skeptics, and critics. This made him do away with his usual nice persona and let his darker side come out and fans love the new personality of Musumeci.

Expressing hype for Musumeci's new persona, platform users @wavvy_bjj, @muaythai_monkey, @arthur_aka.batmam, @adambenayoun, and @8.stackz, commented in the post, saying:

"I JUST SUBMITTED HIM EASY AS F" mikey too cold bruh 🎤"

"Mikey is THE MAN! You can't NOT love him ❤️🔥"

"We got angry Mike before GTA IV"

"Spicy Musumeci 🌶️"

"Mad Mikey is unbeatable 😭"

The revenge victory by the Evolve MMA representative got even sweeter, as he also bagged an additional $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Additionally, Musumeci has won his seventh straight win in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Other recipients of the $50,000 bonus in the card besides the 27-year-old American were Adrian Lee and Kade Ruotolo, who also scored submission finishes against their opponents Antonio Mammarella and Blake Cooper, respectively.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 on demand and for free.