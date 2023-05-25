Mikey Musumeci admits feeling stressed heading into ONE Fight Night 10.

Mikey Musumeci admitted that his world title at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video had a different feel to it.

Though he’s already used to the bright lights of ONE Championship, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion felt that he had to do a little bit more in his match against Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 10 was ONE Championship’s on-site debut in the United States and Musumeci told the Jiu-Jitsu Times that he felt so much pressure heading into the May 5 card in Colorado.

Musumeci said:

"I had so much stress and pressure [going into the match]. The reason being that it’s the first American card for ONE Championship. We needed this card to be super exciting – like all finishes, beautiful matches.”

Despite the jitters heading into his match, Musumeci showed extreme composure in his world title defense against Almarwai.

Musumeci quickly went to attack mode and promptly slapped in a tight leg lock in an attempt to force Almarwai to tap. When Almarwai proved too tough and wise for Musumeci’s leg lock attempts, ‘Darth Musumeci’ passed guard and transitioned to take ‘Osa’s’ back.

It was during that sequence that Musumeci diverted his plan of attack. Once he got control of Almarwai, Musumeci worked his way into a rear-naked choke that ultimately forced the IBJJF No-Gi world champion to submit.

The win was Musumeci’s fourth in as many matches in ONE Championship and his second successive world title defense.

North American fans can watch Musumeci retain the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, on replay for free via Prime Video.

