Mikey Musumeci ‘already obsessed’ about improving after tough fight with Jarred Brooks

As a perfectionist through and through, it comes as no shock that Mikey Musumeci felt there were loads of things he can improve on despite another dominant title defense last week.

In the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this past Friday, August 4, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion defended his crown against strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks with a triangle-armbar combination at 7:30 of the single-round battle.

Although he was in the driver’s seat for the majority of the tie, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ admitted that he was disappointed that he couldn’t execute a couple of tricks that he had in store for ‘The Monkey God.’

Mikey Musumeci told ONE Championship:

“I feel like I could adjust some things from the closed guard with Jarred. It took me a little too long. So I'm going to adjust some things right now. I'm already obsessing about it.”

To be fair, the Evolve MMA representative did brilliantly against the wrestling specialist whenever the two were testing each other out on the canvas.

He attacked with one submission after another, and in the end, his dual-threat submission plan was executed to perfection with under three minutes of the tie left.

But as the planet’s top pound-for-pound submission grappler, the athlete who’s on a 5-0 roll in ONE Championship understandably sees more ways he can improve.

With three successful flyweight submission grappling world title defenses this year, there doesn’t seem to be anybody who could stop Mikey Musumeci from achieving a memorable 2023.

