Mikey Musumeci calls Garry Tonon “one of the best leg lockers ever” after kneebar of Shamil Gasanov

Mikey Musumeci was thrilled to see Garry Tonon earn another slick submission in his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 12.

‘The Lion Killer’ earned a second-round submission against previously undefeated Russian standout Shamil Gasanov inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

After struggling to get his opponent to the ground for much of the first round, Tonon saw an opening to dive in for a leg lock in the second. Once he had it, there was no getting out for Gasanov who was forced to either tap or snap.

Taking in all the action inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Mikey Musumeci was happy to see Tonon land another incredible finish with his signature move.

“It was definitely beautiful to watch, you know, Gary's one of the best leg lockers ever,” Musumeci told the South China Morning Post. “So he's a legend. And he's showing it again and again. And I was really happy for him.”

With eight career wins under the ONE banner and an incredible 88% finish rate, Garry Tonon has high hopes that his highlight-reel-worthy finish will be enough to score him another opportunity at the ONE featherweight world title.

As for Mikey Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will make his own return on August 4 when he defends his world title against strawweight king Jarred Brooks in the ONE Fight Night 13 co-main event.

If you missed Garry Tonon's impressive victory or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Who leaves ONE Fight Night 13 with submission grappling gold?



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)

Also… pic.twitter.com/17zlLiMew6 Mikey Musumeci's next challenger is... ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks!Who leaves ONE Fight Night 13 with submission grappling gold? #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ETWatch Live on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)Also… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…