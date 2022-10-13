Mikey Musumeci demonstrates unique calf slicer drill to set up leg attacks

Newly-crowned ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is a great representative of the new age of jiu-jitsu. The former five-time IBJJF world champion is renowned for his Berimbolo rolls and Crab Ride attacks, which allow him to utilize a unique arsenal of sweeps and submissions.

In a video recently posted by Mikey Musumeci, he can be seen doing a unique drill where he used a calf-slicer setup leading to a sweep.

Watch the video below:

"🐻 Trap - CALF SLICER drill"

It's quite a unique leg entanglement drill that can lead to a calf slicer (a submission that crushes someone's calf muscle), a sweep, or another leg attack. Based on how smooth his movements were, Mikey Musumeci appears to have done this drill thousands of times.

New challenges await Mikey Musumeci after winning ONE flyweight submission grappling world title

Fresh off clinching the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, Mikey Musumeci is already looking for his next challenge. In his post-fight interview, 'Darth Rigatoni' proposed a grappling match with ONE flyweight world champion and MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson.

It was perhaps the most polite call-out audiences will ever hear:

"We can make history together, you know. I know me and him [Johnson] can bring the MMA and jiu-jitsu fans together. And it would be just a historic, incredible event. It will be an honor to step on the mats with him. It's not a callout - it's just a respectful request to roll [laughs]."

Another possible challenge for Musumeci is a match against a sambo world champion. This particular match-up was a reply to former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's cheeky quote in the past. 'The Eagle' famously wore a T-shirt at a weigh-in that read: "If Sambo was easy, it would be called jiu-jitsu."

Mikey Musumeci, being protective of his sport, threw down the gauntlet. In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Darth Rigatoni' sent yet another polite challenge to any sambo world champion in his weight class. This time, he proposed that they lock horns in a submission grappling match:

"There a funny quote by Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. He said, 'If sambo was easy, it would be called jiu-jitsu'. So let's have the sambo guys compete with the jiu-jitsu people. Let me fight the top world champion of my weight class in sambo, and let's see which is superior in the submission grappling format."

