Mikey Musumeci excited for American fans to see how different ONE Championship is from other organizations

At ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci is excited to put on a show for the fans when he faces Osamah Almarwai.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first-ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

As excited as he is for his own contest on this historic night, Musumeci is equally as ecstatic for the fans in attendance or watching live via Prime Video, who will be witnessing a ONE event for the very first time.

One of two submission grappling world champions on ONE’s roster, Musumeci will be flying the flag for the grapplers who compete inside the circle.

As the promotion continues to establish itself as the home of martial arts, the most recent addition to ONE Championship’s events has been submission grappling. In Colorado, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will share the stage with fellow world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Mikey Musumeci spoke about the differences between ONE Championship and other promotions that make the US debut so exciting:

“We’re the country of MMA. Growing up my whole life, I’ve watched MMA... But ONE Championship is different, it really is different. The environment of it, the atmosphere, the energy of it. It isn’t that s*** talk like low-class vibe that you’ll get from other MMA organizations and things. It’s more like martial arts, like the beauty of it. And all the different disciplines you’ll watch.”

Musumeci further explained:

“And you see the deeper root of it and that’s why I think ONE Championship’s an awesome name because it’s all one you know. And it brings us all together as one.”

Mikey Musumeci will face Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event, with three world championship matchups at the top of the card, will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

