Mikey Musumeci expects the best from Jarred Brooks: “He's going to come out and try to break me”

Mikey Musumeci knows that Jarred Brooks only operates at the highest speed possible, and he expects the reigning ONE strawweight world champion to go at him with pure aggression.

Brooks will challenge Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Ahead of his third world title defense, Musumeci told ONE Championship that he looks forward to Brooks' unrelenting pressure once they step in between the ropes of the hallowed arena.

Musumeci said:

“Jarred's going to fight me. He's going to come out and try to break me. You know, he's freaking high-level and tough. They're tough guys, you know? So, he's going to really come after me.”

Brooks is one of the hardest-hitting wrestlers in ONE Championship right now. He uses that grappling-heavy offense to grind his opponents down to utter exhaustion.

‘The Monkey God’ is a perfect 4-0 in the promotion with two of his wins coming by way of submission.

While Brooks can easily have his way in mixed martial arts, he’s taking on a man considered among the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of the modern era.

Musumeci held five BJJ world titles before he even arrived at ONE Championship in 2022.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ quickly built his notoriety in the promotion when he submitted Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari with a rear-naked choke at ONE 156.

Following his debut win, Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Musumeci has since defended the gold twice against Gantumur Bayanduuren and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.