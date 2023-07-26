Mikey Musumeci expects Jarred Brooks to come out with the aggression of an MMA fighter

ONE flyweight submission grappling kingpin Mikey Musumeci will be taking on a mixed martial arts world champion in his next world title defense, and he expects to be in for the fight of his life.

On August 4, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will be standing across the ring with reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks in the first of two title fights at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

Known for his innate aggression in and out of the circle, Brooks brings forth world-class wrestling credentials in his first foray into grappling-exclusive matches.

‘The Monkey God’ loves to rag-doll his opponents with violent takedowns and slams and outmuscles them on the ground with overwhelming pressure.

Musumeci, for his part, understands Brooks will bring a completely different skill set, unlike anything he’s experienced with his previous challengers before.

The Evolve MMA standout shared in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“He’s going to come out as an MMA person. He’s going to come out with a different aggression.”

In his own interview with the Singapore-based promotion, Brooks also expressed his plan to approach this grappling match with an MMA mentality, so it appears Musumeci’s expectations are on point.

So far, Musumeci has bested fellow jiu-jitsu savants like Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Souza, Osamah Almarwai, and Sambo specialist Gantumur Bayanduuren.

While Brooks might not have the same grappling credentials as Musumeci’s previous opponents, he does have eight wins by submission in MMA.

Mikey Musumeci has been an untouchable enigma, and we’ll soon see if Jarred Brooks holds the key to figuring out this unsolvable puzzle.

ONE Fight Night 13 will emanate live from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The entire event will air free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.