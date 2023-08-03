Mikey Musumeci expects maximum resistance from Jarred Brooks in offensive grappling exchanges

Mikey Musumeci cannot wait for his next title defense to go down in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13.

'Darth Rigatoni' welcomes Jarred Brooks to the submission grappling ranks of ONE Championship, eager to see how his Brazilian jiu-jitsu game works against the wrestling-dominant style of 'The Monkey God'.

Of course, he sees this bout ending in a variety of scenarios favoring him inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

At the same time, he is giving credit where it is due, highlighting Brooks' pedigree during scrambles as one of his main offensive weapons ahead of their meet in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“I think his offensive weapons are scrambles. Any scramble he's going to have, [he’ll have] a super strong ability to get around me."

Mikey Musumeci added:

"So let's say, for example, we end up in some leg exchange, and he ends up scrambling to a headlock. He ends up scrambling to north-south off of a scramble like so.”

The New Jersey native might not be such a high-pressure athlete in those instances. However, a slip-up by Brooks will be the only thing it would take for the flyweight submission grappling world champion to counter and execute his finishing move.

Whether the pair are stuck in gridlock in a choke, lock, or scrambling game, Mikey Musumeci has all the tools ready at his disposal to gain another win and protect his unbeaten streak in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free.