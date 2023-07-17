Mikey Musumeci focused on finishing fights by submission to take jiu-jitsu ‘to another level’

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci wants to use his position as a flag bearer for submission grappling in ONE Championship by defending his world title for a third time.

Putting his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship on the line against the ONE strawweight champ Jarred Brooks on August 4, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is confident that he will remain steps ahead of Brooks throughout their contest.

Since signing with ONE Championship, Musumeci has been right at the forefront of the promotion’s progression into submission grappling. With the signing of elite grapplers, alongside elite martial artists from other disciplines, the sport has never had a platform like this before.

Whilst he is grateful for the opportunity that ONE Championship has provided him with, the champion knows that he has a certain responsibility to fly the flag for submission grappling. Musumeci wants to use this new stage to help establish the sport in the eyes of the fans that wouldn’t have paid attention to it in the past.

In an interview on The Fighter and The Kid Podcast, Mikey Musumeci spoke about securing finishes inside the Circle to show that there is more to submission grappling than stalemate match-up.

“Athletes like us [Ruotolos and myself] are always hoping we can push jiu-jitsu to another level anytime we fight, and that shows why we’re always trying for a submission or finish.”

Watch the full interview below:

With back-to-back submission wins in his title defences, Mikey Musumeci will look to make it three in a row when he faces Jarred Brooks on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.