Mikey Musumeci has gone old school in training approach for Osamah Almarwai

Despite everything that he has already accomplished as one of the top submission grappling competitors in the world, Mikey Musumeci is as motivated as ever.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will return at ONE Fight Night 10 to defend his title for the second time when he faces Osamah Almarwai.

Musumeci has been a big part of ONE Championship’s progression into submission grappling as the promotion continues to become a home for the world’s best martial artists of all disciplines.

On May 5, the promotion will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

One of the promotion’s biggest ever nights wouldn’t be complete without a card full of the best competitors in several martial arts disciplines, and Musumeci will be representing the submission grappling roster in one of the night's three world championship match-ups.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Mikey Musumeci revealed that for his second world championship defense, he's been able to recapture the motivation he had when he was still establishing himself as one of the best in the world:

“I have a crazy mindset right now, again I told you, I’m training like how I did when I first won Worlds. I’m back to that, back to my roots. So I’m just super excited for this match.”

Watch the full interview below:

Mikey Musumeci will face off against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire stacked card will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

