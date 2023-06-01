Mikey Musumeci hails Tommy Langaker’s ‘aggressive’ submission-hunting game 

As one of the flag bearers of submission grappling on the global stage of ONE, Mikey Musumeci loves watching all the action unfold on the canvas just as much as he loves competing.

The flyweight submission grappling king also has a set of eyes that are quick to recognize some of the best athletes in the sport. Interestingly, Mikey Musumeci sees just that in Norwegian wizard Tommy Langaker.

Ahead of Langaker’s one lightweight submission grappling world title tilt against Kade Ruotolo, the pasta-loving world champion said that he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the Haugesund native.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci said:

“Tommy’s guard is so good at attacking the legs. He’s so aggressive even with his arm bars.”

The 29-year-old is set for his third showdown under the ONE banner, a match that will go down at ONE Fight Night 11 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next Friday, June 9.

Langaker booked a date against the divisional king following two commanding back-to-back wins over Uali Kurzhev and Renato Canuto.

On Kade’s end, the 20-year-old phenom has gone 3-0 since inking a deal with the Singapore-based organization, defeating Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, and Matheus Gabriel.

Unfortunately for both superstars, one of their undefeated records in the organization will come to an end next week, so fans eager to see the action unfold must tune in to ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9.

Meanwhile, North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch the entire bill live and for free.

