“I am such a fan of him” - Mikey Musumeci is hyped for a potential matchup with Demetrious Johnson

American martial arts star Mikey Musumeci continued his rapid ascension by defeating Cleber Sousa via unanimous decision in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 2. The victory earned him the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. Now, Musumeci has the great Demetrious Johnson in his crosshairs.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has set high goals for himself. His primary goal is to launch submission grappling to new heights by setting up a match with 'Mighty Mouse' later this year.

In his post-fight interview with ONE, the 26-year-old grappler explained why he hopes to set up a showdown with 'Mighty Mouse' in the very near future:

"I am such a fan of him, you know, like, I'm really a fan of ‘Mighty Mouse’. It would just be an honor to train with him. Like, I would see it as a rolling session with him and me together. Like a friendly roll, you know. We would make it however rolls that would be fair for him. And it would be an awesome match between me and him."

Despite the call-out, the respect that Musumeci has for Johnson isn't lacking. After making history at ONE on Prime Video 2 by becoming the promotion's first submission grappling world champ, Musumeci hopes to make history once more by facing and defeating 'Mighty Mouse'.

Mikey Musumeci wants to "make history" with Demetrious Johnson

Like many young martial artists, Musumeci grew up watching and admiring Johnson’s exploits in MMA. Having the opportunity to compete against him would be a dream come true. He continued:

"I know what me and ‘Mighty Mouse’ can do for submission grappling. How many people we could get to watch the match, in viewership? I know that it would be the most viewed match in jiu-jitsu history. So when I say it would be the biggest match, I know that we would make history together."

The New Jersey native isn't lacking in experience despite his young age. In fact, 'Darth Rigatoni' already owns 18 professional victories—10 of which have come via submission.

Since joining ONE Championship earlier this year, Mikey Musumeci has earned back-to-back victories. His opening-round rear-naked choke win over Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari in his promotional debut at ONE 156 led to his world championship opportunity against Sousa.

Now riding a five-fight winning streak, the submission grappling world champ is a tough out for anybody, including Demetrious Johnson. Fans are already getting excited for a potential showdown between the two.

Catch Mikey Musumeci's full post-fight interview below:

