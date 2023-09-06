Mikey Musumeci on jiu-jitsu bringing people together: “It’s a universal language”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci revels in his position as an ambassador for the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The 27-year-old finds great fulfillment in representing the sport on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The Italian-American superstar is one of the best pound-for-pound submission grapplers in the world. He has traveled across the globe, learning different languages and experiencing diverse cultures, while teaching and practicing jiu-jitsu.

Throughout his travels, Musumeci has discovered that people can become united when they train jiu-jitsu.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci talked about jiu-jitsu’s profound impact on people.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“Jiu-jitsu is like a universal language. And I think that that’s what’s so special about it now that I’ve traveled all around the world, like the Middle East, Asia everywhere, like South America, America, it doesn’t matter where they go, the people could be speaking different languages.”

Musumeci will get the chance to showcase his brand of jiu-jitsu once again to the global audience when he returns for his next match.

'Darth Rigatoni' is set to face Japanese MMA legend ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.