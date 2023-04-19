Mikey Musumeci has all the love for ONE Championship’s hydration testing

Although hydration and weight protocols in ONE Championship are strict regimens to follow, Mikey Musumeci , however, has no qualms about it.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ currently boasts a 3-0 submission grappling record in the flyweight division. He’s arguably one of the most impressive submission grapplers in the promotion and is looking to land his second successive world title defense against ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai in the main event at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Having been on the scale three times before, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has no serious qualms about how ONE Championship tests their athletes before a match.

On the contrary, he praises them for protecting athletes’ well-being before they step inside the Circle. On Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum, Mikey Musumeci was asked what he felt about ONE’s hydration testing, and he promptly responded with the following message:

“I love it! It protects the athletes from all sorts of long term damage from cutting water, and it makes people actually do their weight classes!”

In addition to hydration tests, athletes also get CT scans during fight week to make sure they’re healthy before competition. ONE Championship is the first promotion in the world to put these medical protocols in place to protect their athletes and it has had a positive effect on their performances as a whole.

As ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong previously boasted, their promotion is ahead of other organizations in terms of knockout ratio, which is why they’re among the most-viewed sports properties in the world.

So, Mikey Musumeci’s assessment of medical protocols in ONE Championship rings true. If certain athletes have trouble making weight, there’s always an option to move up. However, that’s not the case with Mikey Musumeci. He’s comfortable competing in the 135lbs division and will do so again in a few weeks to face one of the biggest tests of his career.

ONE Fight Night 10 goes down on May 5th at 1stBank Center in Colorado, USA. The event streams live and for free on Prime Video to subscribers in the USA and Canada.

