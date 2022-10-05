Mikey Musumeci makes fellow "nerd" Mark Zuckerberg proud by winning world title at ONE on Prime Video 2

Mikey Musumeci is breaking the mold for all "nerds" out there.

The American grappler scored the biggest win of his career when he beat Cleber Sousa via unanimous decision this past weekend at ONE on Prime Video 2. In doing so, he became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Musumeci, just like any athlete of the current generation, posted on Instagram how important his world title win was. One of the people who showed their support for the new world champion was Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The tech visionary and mixed martial arts student wrote a simple congratulatory message to Musumeci in the comments section.

“Congrats! 👏”

Musumeci then replied to Zuckerberg and carried the flag of all the nerds in the world.

“@zuck I have to try to hold it down for us nerds 🤣❤️😊.”

Musumeci, who had five Brazilian jiu-jitsu world titles before entering ONE Championship, also closed his rivalry with Sousa after his victory at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Sousa and Musumeci fought twice in 2017, with both grapplers taking a win apiece. ‘Clandestino’ scored a decision win at the 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship in March of that year, but that lead lasted for just one month.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ got his comeuppance when he got a points win over Sousa in the 2017 Abu Dhabi World Pro.

While their stalemate may have lasted for half a decade, the Musumeci couldn’t have asked for a better capper than the one he got in Singapore.

Mikey Musumeci requests a match against Demetrious Johnson

Following his win over Sousa, Mikey Musumeci quickly turned his attention to one of the best grapplers in mixed martial arts history.

Mere minutes after receiving the 26.4-pound world championship belt, Musumeci respectfully challenged ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson to a grappling match.

Mikey Musumeci said that he didn't mean to call out Johnson and that it was just a request for them to meet in a match. He expressed that his desire to fight Johnson wasn’t for any personal gain, but for a wider audience to see and appreciate what submission grappling is.

“Right now, my dream matchup would be with Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson. Just because of the number of eyes we could get on submission grappling with me and such a legend like him. For me now, I won every title I wanted to in jiu-jitsu, literally, every title I wanted. So now for me, it's about having an impact on others and bringing as many people to watch and do jiu-jitsu as I can,” said Mikey Musumeci.

