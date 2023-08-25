Mikey Musumeci MMA transition soon? BJJ champ enjoys Muay Thai as much as jiu-jitsu: “I love it”

Mikey Musumeci’s love and appreciation for Muay Thai could lead the submission sensation toward making his long-teased mixed martial arts debut.

As a five-time IBJJF world champion and the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling titleholder, Mikey Musumeci has accomplished just about everything he set out to do as a young grappling wizard. It now looks as though ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is ready for a new challenge.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Mikey Musumeci spoke about his history training in the art of eight limbs.

“You know, I did Muay Thai for like seven years as a kid. And I love it. I love it,” Musumeci said. “I really enjoy learning it just like jiu-jitsu.”

All signs point toward Musumeci making the move to MMA sooner rather than later, but first, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will return to the Circle on October 6 for an openweight submission grappling superfight with Japanese legend and former ONE world champion, Shinya Aoki.

It will be the fourth time ‘Tobikan Judan’ has competed in submission grappling under the ONE Championship banner, previously sharing the mat with BJJ standouts Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, and Kade Ruotolo.

Mikey Musumeci will be making his sixth walk to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 15 after dispatching his first five opponents in impressive fashion. Most recently, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ submitted reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13. Next, he’ll look to take out another legend of the sport and solidify his reputation as the best grappler in the world today.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.