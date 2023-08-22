Mikey Musumeci moving to Thailand to sharpen Muay Thai skills: “Let's see my progress”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is undoubtedly one of the best pound-for-pound grapplers in the world today. His perfect record of 5-0 under the world’s largest martial arts organization and being a multi-time IBJJF world champion is enough to justify this claim.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ was recently announced to face Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15. The 27-year-old, though, recently admitted that he’s willing to go out of his comfort zone and explore the other realms of combat sports.

In his recent interview with TMZ Sports, he teased the possibility of him competing in MMA as he tracks his development in the striking department through Muay Thai:

"So I'm moving to Thailand in September. I'm gonna be there for a few months, back and forth from the US and Asia. But I'll be in Thailand mostly. So I'm gonna have access to like the best Muay Thai training in the world, right? Being in the motherland of Muay Thai, and let's see my progress."

The Italian-American has been doing his training throughout his professional BJJ career in America and moved to Sinagpore to join Evolve MMA, one of the premiere gyms in the region, to continue sharpening his skills for "The Gentle Art."

This is a great move for Musumeci, as he can immerse himself in the "art of the eight limbs," which will enormously help his current skillset once he decides to transition to MMA.

