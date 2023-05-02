Mikey Musumeci offers his decisive prediction on Rodtang vs. Edgar Tabares

At ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci will represent ONE Championship’s submission grappling divisions when he defends his world title against Osamah Almarwai.

May 5 is set to be a historic night for the promotion as ONE hosts its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. At the top of the card, ONE Championship will prove its status as the home of martial arts by having three spectacular world championship matchups that all take place in different martial arts disciplines.

Following Musumeci’s contest with Almarwai, one of the biggest names on the promotion’s roster will step inside the circle to compete for the very first time in front of the fans in the United States.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is undoubtedly one of the biggest success stories in the history of ONE Championship. Such a huge occasion would have something missing from it if ‘The Iron Man’ was absent.

Looking to continue his absolutely dominant run as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, he will face off against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares in the second world title contest of the night.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Mikey Musumeci gave his prediction of the night’s big Muay Thai showcase:

“I obviously think Rodtang wins. I think he knocks out this guy. This guy might be amazing and much respect to him, but Rodtang is the best. I think he’s the GOAT right now in Muay Thai, especially for me. I’m just a huge fan of Rodtang”

Watch the full interview below:

Musumeci will face off against Osamah Almarwai as he looks to rack up the second defense of his world championship. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes