“Jiu-jitsu versus sambo” - Mikey Musumeci is open to facing a Sambo world champion in his next match

Mikey Musumeci made history at ONE on Prime Video 2, defeating rival Cleber Sousa to capture the flyweight submission grappling world championship. It was the first grappling title in the history of the promotion and ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is ready to defend it against the absolute best competitors in the world.

Speaking to ONE Championship following his historic victory, Musumeci once again reiterated his interest in facing ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson in a submission grappling match.

However, if that dream match doesn’t come to fruition, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is looking to the world of sambo for his next challenge.

“I see myself facing 'Mighty Mouse' next, or even possibly a Sambo world champion, like [Kade] Ruotolo [is] fighting next, you know, it's such a cool thing. Jiu-jitsu versus sambo in the submission grappling format. So I feel like that would be a huge thing for our sport in general. To bring two different styles of submission grappling together, and so international, right, different continents competing against each other. So that's really fascinating to me.”

As Mikey Musumeci mentioned, Kade Ruotolo, one-half of the popular Ruotolo Brothers, will face sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural lightweight submission grappling world championship at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Demetrious Johnson ready to roll with Mikey Musumeci one way or another

Determined to bring the worlds of MMA and jiu-jitsu together, Mikey Musumeci is determined to face pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson inside the circle. Following his victory over Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ pleaded his case to Mitch Chilson, saying:

“We can make history together, you know. I know me and him [Johnson] can bring the MMA and jiu-jitsu fans together. And it would be just a historic, incredible event. It will be an honor to step on the mats with him. It's not a callout - it's just a respectful request to roll.”

The newly crowned flyweight world champion responded to Musumeci’s requests for a grappling showdown, confirming that he is more than willing to oblige.

Demetrious Johnson @MightyMouse @ONEChampionship 🏾 @PrimeVideo if we don’t grapple in the circle Ill come to vegas and grapple ya in the gym @ONEChampionship @PrimeVideo if we don’t grapple in the circle Ill come to vegas and grapple ya in the gym 😊✌🏾

“If we don’t grapple in the circle, Ill come to Vegas and grapple ya in the gym.”

Of course, fans and Mikey Musumeci himself will likely have their hearts set on the MMA vs. jiu-jitsu dream match happening inside the circle with the world watching, but it remains to be seen if ONE Championship will grant ‘Darth Rigatoni’ his wish.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far