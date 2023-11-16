Mikey Musumeci open to a superfight against the Ruotolo twins, Tye and Kade: “I'm not afraid of anyone”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci finally answered the million-dollar question that’s been on the back of every BJJ fan’s mind.

Given his willingness to scrap with anyone, regardless of size, at any given time, many were wondering if Musumeci was down to take on his fellow ONE world champions in the grappling arts.

Apart from Musumeci, ONE’s biggest grappling superstars are the phenomenal twins, Tye and Kade Ruotolo.

In an interview with Tom Taylor of the South China Morning Post, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ entertained the idea of squaring off with the much bigger 20-year-old prodigies.

“I guess in the future you know [I’d love to have a match with Kade and Tye Ruotolo]. I'm not really afraid of anyone, you know. I love just grappling and exchanging with cool people and like learning. So definitely in the future, if it made sense I would love to have the opportunity to compete with some of the best guys in the heavier divisions.”

While Mikey Musumeci is admittedly friends with the Atos standouts, he’s willing to set that affinity aside if ONE decides to do a champion vs. champion openweight showdown with either of the Ruotolos.

Tye Ruotolo, the newly crowned welterweight submission grappling king, has also addressed this potential match-up in a separate interview and said he’ll be honored to take on the five-time IBJJF world champion.

Although size-wise, it’s Kade Ruotolo who’s closer in weight to Musumeci, as he lords over the 170-pound submission grappling ranks.

We’ve already seen Musumeci blast through a much bigger opponent in Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 last month.

Do you think he can replicate the gargantuan feat against Tye or Kade Ruotolo?

Watch Mikey Musumeci’s full SCMP MMA interview: