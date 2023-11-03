Tye Ruotolo says everyone wants to see him grapple ‘good friend’ Mikey Musumeci: “’I’m not used to fighting someone smaller”

Submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo has openly expressed his willingness to grapple anyone in the world, regardless of size.

We’ve seen the youngest IBJJF world champion walk the talk during his openweight conquest at last year’s ADCC, along with his chess match against the bigger Reiner de Ridder last May.

While he loves playing David and slaying Goliaths, fans are curious if he’s still interested if the roles were reversed.

Apart from the Ruotolo twins and Danielle Kelly, ONE’s arguably hottest name in submission grappling right now is Mikey Musumeci.

Like Tye, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is also down to fight anyone, anytime. The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling king just submitted the iconic Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 last month.

As Ruotolo prepares for his title match against Magomed Abdulkadirov on Friday, he was asked about a potential openweight match-up against Musumeci.

Here’s what the Atos standout told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post during his ONE Fight Night 16 pre-event interview:

“I’m good friends with Mikey, Mikey is the man. I don’t generally want to fight him, you know? But I’m down to fight anybody. I’m not used to fighting someone smaller than me, that’s for sure. I usually just look for the biggest guy possible.”

Tye Ruotolo continued:

“I’m down to fight anyone, smaller or bigger. But I’d prefer not to fight Mikey, to be honest with you. I know a lot of people are asking for that match. That’s what people want to see and that’s what Chatri wants to set up. If that’s what Mikey wants then we can do it 100 percent. It’ll be an interesting match for sure, but sticking with the big guys is where my heart’s at.”

Here’s the full interview:

Given both grapplers’ brilliance in ‘The Gentle Art’, a Ruotolo vs. Musumeci showdown will certainly send shockwaves globally.

For now, the 20-year-old phenom has his crosshairs set on Magomed Abdulkadirov as they lock horns for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling crown in just a few hours.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will emanate from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on November 3. The 10-fight card will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America