Tye Ruotolo explains why he ‘hates’ heel hooks: “It's completely personal”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Tye Ruotolo has been on both sides of the coin when it comes to heel hooks.

The 20-year-old prodigy has been on the giving and receiving end of this dreaded leg lock technique throughout his decorated career in the grappling arts.

While Ruotolo has a mean inside heel hook in his grappling repertoire, he recalled the time he abhorred the submission. Turns out, he and his twin brother Kade often got caught with it during competitions.

Before his quest for welterweight submission grappling gold at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, the Atos stud explained his love-hate relationship with the limb-popping technique in an interview with ONE Championship:

“It's completely personal. I don't have anything against them. I guarantee you this is what it was – when I was 15 years old, we went over to the [ADCC] East Coast Trials, and my brother and I were doing great, going past a lot of guys. And then we were almost getting leg-locked every match."

He added:

“Then finally we both just got our ankles and knees blown, and they popped. We ended up limping away from the competition and I just remember thinking, I'm like, ‘I hate heel hooks.’ I'm like ‘I can't stand,’ you know, back in the day.”

Tye Ruotolo, who will be welcoming Magomed Abdulkadirov to the Circle this Friday, added:

“And of course, you gotta learn, you gotta evolve. But since then, my brother and I have never been heel-hooked.”

Experience, of course, is indeed the best teacher. The Ruotolo twins have sorted out their kryptonite and are now quite adept in the art of leg locks.

If Abdulkadirov makes the fatal mistake of leaving his leg hanging this Friday, don’t be surprised if the sensational Tye Ruotolo pounces and locks in a deep heel hook.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The 10-fight card will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America