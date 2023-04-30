Mikey Musumeci plans to ‘go forward and attack for the kill’ against Osamah Almarwai

Mikey Musumeci plans to swarm his ONE Fight Night 10 opponent as soon as the bell rings.

This Friday night, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will attempt to successfully defend his crown for the second time. Hoping to dethrone the New Jersey native is Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osama Almarwai. ‘Osa’ will have his work cut out for him as ‘Darth Rigatoni’ plans to bring pressure early and often.

Days away from his return to the Circle, Mikey Musumeci shared his game plan going into the highly anticipated ONE world title showdown.

“I’m going to be attacking every second. My style is just to go forward and attack for the kill every second,” Musumeci said. “So the question is going to be: Does Osamah have counters to my attacks? And do I have answers to his counters? Do I? I prepare every second to [hopefully have them]. I’m on the mat every second, studying and trying to figure out every reaction the person could give me when I’m attacking them.”

Making his promotional debut in 2022, Mikey Musumeci immediately turned heads with his four-minute submission victory over grappling icon Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ followed that up with a history-making win over Brazilian standout Cleber Sousa to become the promotion’s first submission grappling world champion.

Musumeci defended his world title for the first time at ONE Fight Night 6, destroying Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren in a gnarly display of dominance that left his Mongolian opponent with several serve leg injuries.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will attempt a repeat of his January showing, but that could be much easier said than done against a well-rounded grappler like Osamah Almarwai.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

