Osamah Almarwai says Andre Galvao has a 'recipe to make world champions'

IBJJF No Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai will make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut next week when he heads to Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10.

The Yemeni black belt has a ton of hype behind him.

Of course, training at the world-renowned Atos gym alongside Kade Ruotolo, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, and his brother Tye Ruotolo, the youngest IBJJF world champion in history, Almarwai is certainly in good company.

But ‘Osa’ gives all the credit to Atos founder, BJJ legend Andre Galvao, for turning him into a grappling superstar.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Almarwai gave props to Galvao for being able to turn raw talents into world champions.

The 31-year-old said:

“It’s super hard to produce one Black Belt World Champion. But Galvao was able to make so many Black Belt World Champions. So I know that Galvao had the recipe to make World Champions. All I had to do was just show up and train.”

Osamah Almarwai will throw down with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

If Almarwai is able to defeat Musumeci, he will not only claim the flyweight submission grappling belt, but also raise his stock as one of the pound-for-pound best grapplers in the sport today. Needless to say, a lot is at stake for the Atos representative.

For all the latest news and updates straight from Colorado, tune in to Sportskeeda as we deliver you up-to-the-minute coverage of this spectacular event.

