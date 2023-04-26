Osamah Almarwai once felt embarrassed rolling with Kade and Tye Ruotolo

At ONE Fight Night 10, Osamah Almarwai will need to call on all of his high-level experience if he is going to get his hand raised on the night.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. With three world championship matchups topping the card, the finest competitors in MMA, Muay Thai and submission grappling will all be featured on this historic night.

In one of the biggest contests of his career so far, Almarwai will take on flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. Luckily, thanks to his training at one of the top gyms in the world for submission grappling Atos, Almarwai is very accustomed to sharing the mats with the very best competitors in the world on a regular basis.

Also training out of Atos are two of the other biggest names in ONE Championship’s submission grappling roster. Alongside Musumeci, Kade and Tye Ruotolo have helped make ONE the new home for the best grapplers in the world.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Osamah Almarwai reflected on his experience training with Kade and Tye when they first came into the gym, explaining how it took him a bit of time to get used to them being at such a high level:

“They made me feel bad because I was a brown belt at the time. And man, they were very good. And then I remember Tye was doing so well in the ADCC. I don’t feel bad anymore because he beat some top-level black belts. These kids are good.”

Almarwai will face off against Mikey Musumeci on the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

