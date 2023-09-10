Mikey Musumeci plans to “train Muay Thai every day” after reigniting passion for the sport

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is inspired to take on a new sport.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard has always demonstrated a passion for learning. Whether it’s adopting a new language or growing his skills in submission grappling - you’ll usually find him delving into something new every day.

This time, it’s Muay Thai. The 27-year-old standout reignited his passion for ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ after training with some of the promotion’s biggest stars this week.

After a gritty but fun training session at the PK. Saenchai Gym, Musumeci shared the following images on his Instagram page along with the caption:

“Mikey P.K Saenchai 🤣❤️ @p.k.saenchaimuaythaigym Day 1 learning Muay Thai in the mother land (Thailand)! So excited to work my way up from white belt ❤️😊. I know I have a long road ahead but I’m eager to continue to learn and grow.

"I will train Muay Thai everyday now!! 😍 I want to thank my kru @smhwangmaathng for helping me! ❤️❤️also my friend @ulfhedinn_bublea for the techniques today!! Learned so much!! 🤯 @prajanchai_pk @tawanchay_pk.”

Mikey Musumeci is also in the works of pursuing another major goal this year.

On October 6, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will share the stage with former ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon.

The American superstar has wowed us numerous times before, but he has yet to showcase his full potential against a legendary submission artist who is 30 pounds heavier. Aoki is known for his slick submission skills and legendary power.

It will be intriguing to see if he can outclass Musumeci in front of the whole world.

Watch two of the greatest grapplers on the planet collide in Thailand on Friday, October 6, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. All ONE Fight Night 15 contests will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.