Mikey Musumeci wants to have an “impact on the next generation” through his BJJ

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is grateful for the opportunity to make a living as a professional athlete under the ONE Championship banner.

For many years, Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners struggled to make ends meet whilst competing in some of the biggest tournaments around the world. There was simply not a lot of money to be made in the sport, but ONE Championship has effectively changed that with the addition of the promotion’s submission grappling division.

Taking to Instagram, Mikey Musumeci spoke about the joy of being able to make a handsome living as a submission grappler instead of having to spend years in school just to have a shot at making the same kind of money.

“Jiu-jitsu being on the global stage is everything to me. You know, because my whole goal of competing now is to impact the next generation,” Musumeci said. “Because of ONE Championship and the platform we have, I don’t have to go to law school or medical school. I could just be an athlete in jiu-jitsu and I can make the same amount or even more money than them.”

On October 6, Mikey Musumeci will return to the Circle for an openweight submission superfight with Japanese legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion, Shinya Aoki at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will go into the bout riding a 5-0 undefeated streak since signing with ONE in 2022.

Will Musumeci add a bonafide legend to his hit list at ONE Fight Night 15, or will ‘Tobikan Judan’ shock the world and hand the five-time BJJ world champion his first loss under the ONE Championship banner?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.