Mikey Musumeci praises ‘finisher’ Osamah Almarwai: “Osamah is an intelligent fighter”

To say that reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is excited for his next fight is an understatement. The 26-year-old has decimated everyone who has crossed his path in the Circle, but he’s now looking forward to taking on a truly formidable challenge.

Musumeci is set to face IBJJF No Gi world champion and Yemeni jiu-jitsu black belt Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has raved about his upcoming opponent for the past few weeks and can’t wait to test himself. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci commented on Almarwai’s skills. He said:

“Osamah is an intelligent fighter. He has a high IQ, for sure. He’s very strategic in what he does and when he does it. He has a good kiss of the dragon [back-take technique] and a good foot lock. He has some good attacks. And he’s a finisher. He’s finished a lot of matches.”

Musumeci has been riding a wave of momentum since joining ONE Championship in 2022. He took out Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari in his promotional debut, and then defeated Cleber Sousa for gold in his next fight. Shortly after, Musumeci grappled with Gantumur Bayanduuren and infamously crushed his opponent’s leg.

Now, Musumeci will take on a legitimate BJJ threat for the first time in the Circle and he couldn’t be more excited.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5 and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

