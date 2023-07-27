Mikey Musumeci prepared to target every part of Jarred Brooks’ body to get submission

Mikey Musumeci acknowledges the unique challenges that ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks brings to the table in their upcoming champion vs. champion grappling affair.

Still, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling king will approach this high-stakes match just like his previous world title defenses and hunt for submissions every chance he gets.

At ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video on August 4, Musumeci will tussle with a world-class MMA fighter known for breaking his opponents with relentless pressure on the ground.

‘Darth Rigatoni’, though, remains confident he has the upper hand and will force Brooks to yield from every position:

“I feel like I’m ready to finish him in any part of the match. The legs, the arms, a choke — anywhere it goes, I’m prepared.”

Apart from his unassuming personality, Musumeci has become a fan-favorite around the globe for his burning desire to integrate submission grappling into the mainstream.

The 27-year-old superstar does that by putting on exhilarating fights and gunning for finishes each time.

By now, we know Musumeci has an endless array of submissions at his disposal. For one, he can capitalize on Brooks’ penchant for wrestling by targeting his exposed neck.

In the event that ‘The Monkey God’ successfully takes him down, the Evolve MMA standout also has brilliant sweeps and transitions to regain favorable positions.

Musumeci loves to slice past his opponents’ guards and take their backs. He managed to take out elite grapplers Masakazu Imanari and Osamah Almarwai with textbook rear-naked choke finishes.

If all else fails, Musumeci also has an impenetrable attacking guard, which he can use for his brilliant leg-lock entries.

Brooks is now aware of the dire consequences of not tapping once Musumeci grabs a hold of a limb. For sure, he does not want to end up like Gantumur Bayanduuren.

ONE Fight Night 13 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event will air live on US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.