“The biggest match in all of my jiu jitsu career” - Mikey Musumeci reacts to next ONE Championship fight

Mikey Musumeci, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom, is preparing for the match of his life. On September 30 on ONE on Prime Video 2, the 26-year-old grappler will be competing for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

Musumeci is set to meet Cleber Sousa, a Brazilian-born grappler with impressive accolades. Sousa is mainly a gi grappler and has won titles in the IBJJF Pan Championship, CBJJ Brazilian Nationals, IBJJF São Paulo Open, and others.

Sousa and 'Darth Rigatoni' have met twice before and are tied 1-1 in their series. The trilogy tie-breaker will take place on September 30 in ONE Championship. The 26-year-old athlete shared his thoughts regarding this match on Instagram. The post caption read:

"On September 30, this match will be the biggest match in all of my jiu jitsu career. This match will be the first match in history for the belt @onechampionship in jiu jitsu! This is the most prestigious stage and title that jiu jitsu has ever seen, and I am so honored and excited to be a part of it! I will be competing with @cleberclandestino someone I have much respect and admiration for; I know we will put on an amazing match for everyone! Let’s do this."

The career of Mikey Musumeci

Earlier this year, Mikey Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut when he submitted Japanese MMA legend Masakuzi Imanari. But he began his martial arts journey when he was just four years old. He later earned his BJJ black belt under Gilbert Burns.

Musumeci has collected an impressive array of titles, including multiple wins in the IBJJF World Championships, IBJJF European Open Championships, IBJJF American National Champion, and others. The 26-year-old is the first American to win multiple titles in the Jiu Jitsu World Championships.

'Darth Rigatoni' has trained his entire life in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He even admitted that he sacrificed having a normal life to train. While speaking in an interview with ONE, he said:

“It was a lot of sacrifice, and there were times when I got older, I was thinking, ‘Is this the right thing to do? Why shouldn’t I have lived my teenage years, have friends, and have a normal life?’ But now, looking back, it was worth the sacrifice because of my position in life. The dedication and sacrifice I learned at that age made me who I am today.”

Mikey Musumeci will return to the circle on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2, and the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship will be on the line.

