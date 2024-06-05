Mikey Musumeci reveals how he combats jet lag: "Train immediately no matter how you feel"

At this stage in his career, Mikey Musumeci is a veteran of competing in ONE Championship. 'Darth Rigatoni' has been a huge part of the promotion's expansion into the world of grappling by signing some of the top talents in the sport.

As the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, 'Darth Rigatoni' has put on some very impressive performances inside the circle. He is now set to return at ONE 167, where his experience with competing in the promotion and overseas could play into his hands.

His opponent, Gabriel Sousa, will be making his ONE debut at the Impact Arena on June 7 and will be walking into unfamiliar territory. Musumeci, on the other hand, has done this journey many times and as a result, has learned some lessons over time.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about how he prepares his body to combat jet lag in the best way possible:

"Basically, what you do is you train hard as f***, so you're like, beat up and dead [before the flight].

"And then you're on a plane, and then you just sleep as many hours as you can. And then when I land, I just train immediately no matter how you feel. And then your body's so dead, you sleep that night."

Mikey Musumeci will use every factor to his advantage

When it comes to the top level in any sport, the smallest of margins can make all the difference and that's something that Mikey Musumeci knows all too well about.

On June 7, he will look to get revenge on Gabriel Sousa after the Brazilian became the last man to beat him in their previous encounter three years ago.

Musumeci hasn't forgotten and believes that during his time in ONE Championship, he has continued to improve and rack up experiences that will be crucial to beating Sousa at the second time of asking.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime on June 7 and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.