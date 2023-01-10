Create

Mikey Musumeci reveals what separates him from the competition - “I’m never not thinking of jiu-jitsu” 

Modified Jan 09, 2023 10:38 PM EDT
Mikey Musumeci
Mikey Musumeci (left) [Photo Credit: ONE Championship]

Mikey Musumeci believes his dedication to jiu-jitsu separates him from the rest.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ became a superstar after appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2022. The 26-year-old discussed how his life solely revolved around jiu-jitsu while also revealing he had a strict diet of pizza and pasta. Regardless of his personality, Musumeci has established himself as one of the best jiu-jitsu competitors on the planet.

During a recent interview with Fightlore, Musumeci had this to say about his obsession with jiu-jitsu:

“I think all the competitors I can be with are amazing, but I think what separates myself is my obsession. I’m never not thinking of jiu-jitsu. Every hour in the day I’m thinking of it. I think that my obsession separates me.”

Musumeci’s commitment has led to a highly credentialed jiu-jitsu career, including four IBJJF BJJ World Championships, one IBJJF No-Gi World Championship, and the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling title. Despite his many achievements, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is just getting started.

Watch Mikey Musumeci's interview with Fightlore below:

Mikey Musumeci opens up about jiu-jitsu helping him overcome depression growing up

Mikey Musumeci grew up in several states, continuing to move around at a crucial point in a child’s life. As a result, he struggled to make friends before eventually falling in love with jiu-jitsu. During the same interview with Fightlore, Musumeci had this to say about battling depression as a kid:

“I’ve always just felt a little different than the other kids I was around, you know? I always just wanted to fit in and feel normal. It definitely was hard for me growing up feeling that, that I guess helped me with jiu-jitsu because it made me just work harder. And I was able to enjoy jiu-jitsu, so that helped me through my depression.”

Musumeci made his ONE debut in April 2021, taking out Masakazu Imanari with a rear-naked choke. Five months later, he returned to become the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion with a unanimous decision win against Cleber Sousa.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will now defend his world title for the first time against combat sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, which goes down on January 13. The event will be available for free across North America to all Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

