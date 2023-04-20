Mikey Musumeci says how he impacts others is the most important thing to him

Like most world champions, Mikey Musumeci believes there’s more to life than collecting gold belts.

To many fans, Musumeci has already made a difference in the BJJ world today. He’s a five-time IBJJF gi and no-gi world champion and the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world titleholder all before the age of 26.

However, according to Musumeci, all those accomplishments will amount to nothing if he doesn’t use his God-given talents to impact others in a positive way.

On Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything,” the American grappler was asked by a fan how he wants to be remembered after he dies, to which Musumeci replied:

“I want to be remembered as someone who had a large impact on people starting jiu jitsu, motivating people, and helping as many people as I can. The only thing I care about is the impact I had on others in my life because when we die, all these titles are nothing. :)”

For someone who is as accomplished as Mikey Musumeci, it’s remarkable how humble he is despite his success. He is both a compassionate and dedicated grappler who has an insane ability to keep his ego in check.

He doesn’t showboat at all and genuinely enjoys learning and teaching jiu-jitsu to the next man, which is key to anyone pursuing a successful career in any sport.

Committed to inspiring people with his knowledge, positive behavior and skills, Musumeci is prepared to tackle any new challenges coming his way.

In just a few weeks at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is expected to put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line for the second straight time to face fellow IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai on his own home turf in the U.S.

Watch two of the best grapplers in the world collide at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, which will air live on May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

North American audiences can watch the event for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

