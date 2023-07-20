Mikey Musumeci says ‘nervous’ Tammi Musumeci kept freezing in her match with Amanda Alequin

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was happy to see his elder sister Tammi chalk up another victory but pointed out that a case of nerves affected her performance.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ was on ringside to corner Tammi Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

The elder Musumeci defeated Ecuadorian-American fighter Amanda Alequin by unanimous decision in their featured strawweight submission grappling showdown at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tammi Musumeci relied on her steady guard game and effective leglocks to stave off the spirited challenge put up by Amanda Alequin.

‘Tubby’ tried to make a go for a finish late in the contest but had little success, leading to the Italian-American fighter’s hand being raised as the victor in the end.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post following the event, Mikey Musumeci gave his take on the performance of his sister, describing it as something that could have been better if not for nerves affecting Tammi.

He said:

“Yeah, my sister was just very nervous for this match. You know, I felt the same thing like my second fight in ONE. Like it's definitely different from competing in a regular jiu-jitsu match. You know, we're in like a high school or college, you know, so fighting in the Circle or in a ring in front of all these people makes you freeze. So my sister kept freezing when she fought, you know?”

Check out the Mikey Musumeci's interview below:

The win at ONE Fight Night 12, whose replay is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America, was the second in as many fights in ONE Championship for Tammi Musumeci. She won her promotional debut back in March also by unanimous decision.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, is set to return to action on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video. He will defend his world title against ONE strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks in a champion-versus-champion clash.

ONE Fight Night 13 is also available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.