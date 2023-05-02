Mikey Musumeci says ONE’s rule set makes submission grappling “exciting” to watch

Mikey Musumeci loves to see ONE Championship continuously evolving to make submission grappling contests as exciting as possible for fans.

As a fighter who is always attacking and hunting for a finish, Mikey Musumeci can appreciate the evolving rule set of ONE Championship’s still-developing submission grappling division. The promotion has dipped its toe in grappling contests over the years, but ONE went all in last year, introducing the world to a series of world-class grapplers, including Mikey Musumeci.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Musumeci spoke about ONE Championship’s experimentation with submission grappling and how the promotion strives to make the sport just as exciting as those that involve striking:

“So ONE is experimenting to try and see how they could make it exciting for everyone to watch. So I think it’s great and it’s going to take a few adjustments over time for us to perfect this rule set. But I do think it does, it’s way easier to be exciting like you could have the two most exciting guys and you put them in any format and it’ll still be exciting.”

In September, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ made history by becoming the first-ever ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion. After successfully defending his world title for the first time against Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren in January, Mikey Musumeci will attempt to add Osamah Almarwai to his already-lengthy hit list at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Osamah Almarwai, Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, will make his promotional debut this Friday night as the promotion heads to the ‘Mile High City’ for its long-awaited U.S. debut.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

Poll : 0 votes