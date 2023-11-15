Mikey Musumeci says he ‘vibes’ with Rodtang despite their language barrier: “We have a lot of fun together”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci said he has developed a bond with Thai superstar and fellow titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon despite their language barrier.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview that what he has with ‘The Iron Man’ is mutual respect as fighters and genuine liking to having good-natured fun.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“So we have a lot of fun together and even though we don't speak the same language, like we vibe. So well I was helping him make weight for his fight with Superlek and then post-fight like right after he made weight we went to his house and I ate with his family and we did karaoke for like hours.”

Mikey Musumeci is spending a lot of time in Thailand of late as he continues to expand his range as a combat sports athlete, including training Muay Thai for his most recent fight against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

The two collided at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok in an openweight submission grappling contest.

Mikey Musumeci considered it as a dream come true, having looked up to “Tobikan Judan” for a long time. That, however, did not stop him from claiming the victory by way of submission through the legend’s own “Aoki Lock,” which is a modified version of the straight ankle lock.

It was his sixth straight win in as many fights under ONE Championship. He made his debut in April last year and has gone on to win the flyweight submission grappling world title and successfully defend it three times so far.

Rodtang, meanwhile, lost in his last fight in September to fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 by unanimous decision in a catchweight Muay Thai clash.