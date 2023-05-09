Mikey Musumeci says win over Osamah Almarwai made him ‘emotional’

At ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci returned to the Circle to defend his flyweight submission grappling world championship for the second time.

Facing off with a fellow jiu-jitsu competitor in Osamah Almarwai, Musumeci looked to show his level against another respected opponent on the mats in what would most likely be his toughest test under the ONE Championship banner to date.

With a fantastic performance, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ secured the rear-naked choke victory in a contest that showcased his best attributes as a grappler.

Not only was the champ able to keep his opponent on the defensive with several submissions attempts, he showed his incredible grappling IQ by abandoning a leg lock attempt to take the back and lock in the choke for the finish.

In his post-fight interview inside the Circle, he revealed that the last few months have been difficult for him away from the spotlight.

In his post-fight press conference, Mikey Musumeci spoke more about where his outpouring of emotion came from:

“I just felt so blessed that I’m here and I got emotional at the end of the match because I just reflected on the last two months. It was just a mix of me training, praying, training, and just asking God to help me and now I’m back.”

Watch the full press conference below:

After receiving a great reaction from the fans in the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for his walk out, Musumeci put on a performance for the fans and was able to open up about his personal life behind the scenes.

North American fans can revisit his title defense against Osamah Almarwai and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay of the event on Prime Video.

