Mikey Musumeci is ‘super ready’ for technical exchange with Osamah Almarwai

Mikey Musumeci is excited to roll inside the Circle with another well-rounded Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.

On May 5, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line once again. This time, he will face fellow IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai in what will be the first of a trio of flyweight world title matches at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Having successfully defended his title against Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6 in January, Mikey Musumeci is thrilled to share the Circle with another accomplished BJJ specialist. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Musumeci said:

“He does jiu-jitsu, he’s actually gonna do jiu-jitsu with me so we’re gonna have a really fun technical exchange between each other and I’m super ready for it.”

Trained under BJJ legend Andre Galvao, Osamah Almarwai has scored 22 wins in BJJ competition, though none would be bigger than a potential W against fan-favorite Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 10. Of course, Yemen’s first IBJJF black-belt world champion will have his work cut out for him as he attempts to do what no man has done inside the Circle thus far.

Through three appearances under the ONE Championship banner, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has looked nothing short of spectacular, scoring three straight wins against the likes of grappling icon Masakazu Imanari, Brazilian veteran Cleber Sousa, and Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Already working his way through a murderers' row of submission superstars, Mikey Musumeci may face his toughest test yet against Osamah Almarwai.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Watch the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes