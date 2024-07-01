Mikey Musumeci trains exchanges with BJJ legend ‘Cobrinha’ Charles that “literally don’t exist yet” ahead of ONE 168

It seems Mikey Musumeci has magical plans once he arrives in Denver.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is heading into arguably the biggest fight of his career when he challenges Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE 168: Denver.

The card is ONE Championship's first live event in the United States this year and transpires at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 6.

Taking to Instagram Stories this past weekend, Musumeci revealed he's already deep into his training camp under BJJ legend Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles in Los Angeles.

Mikey Musumeci also trains with IBJJF no-gi world champion Kennedy Maciel, and he wrote that they've been training Brazilian jiu-jitsu exchanges that are yet to be officially created.

He posted:

"Incredible training this week with my bro and the future 2024 ADCC -66kg champ @kennedy_jiujitsu and our professor @cobrinhacharles, every round is worlds finals 😳🤣❤️ this is the most fun training ever 😭😭 the technical exchanges we are doing literally don't exist yet 🤣❤️🔥 so blessed to have such amazing people in my life 😊 so many crazy matches for us this year to come!!"

This is the second fight camp that Musumeci has had with 'Cobrinha' following the flyweight submission grappling king's submission win against Gabriel Sousa this past June at ONE 167.

Musumeci also became a third-degree black belt under the tutelage of the 12-time BJJ world champion.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available at Ticketmaster.

Mikey Musumeci wants to adopt a Muay Thai base if he ever jumps to MMA

Although he's considered one of the best submission grapplers of his generation, Mikey Musumeci is keen on going the opposite direction if he ever transitions to mixed martial arts.

Musumeci, who holds five BJJ world titles, told Ariel Helwani during his interview at The MMA Hour that he'll jump to MMA with a Muay Thai base.

"I think it's cool because most Muay Thai guys, they can't stand straight up like that, right? Because people will take them down. So who the f**k is going to take me down? They're just all going to stay back and box with me, right?"

If he's not in training camp, Musumeci goes out of his way to fly to Thailand and train with some of the best Muay Thai fighters on the planet.

Musumeci often hits up ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and sometimes trains at the famed PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym in Bangkok.

