“When I’m there, it’s just logic” - Problem-solver Mikey Musumeci explains why jiu-jitsu was his perfect getaway

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci offered some insight into what originally attracted him to BJJ.

Before becoming one of the sports' biggest stars, 'Darth Rigatoni' was a small kid who didn't talk much and was simply looking for a way to escape the drudgery of everyday life. Fortunately, he found his outlet in jiu-jitsu, embracing the "logic" of the sport when little else seemed to make sense.

"Well, I started jiu-jitsu when I was four years old, I was so small," Musumeci told Ariel Helwani. "But it's why I did jiu-jitsu my whole life. It was my escape from my life, right? I didn't really talk in school, I didn't have friends. I was just this introvert, a very small kid. I always got made fun of for being very small."

"Jiu-jitsu was my escape from everything, and it didn't matter what people said, it didn't matter how people acted, like a macho, tough guy or anything. When I'm there, it's just logic."

On Friday, September 6, Musumeci will have the chance to etch his name in the history books when he returns to the mat for perhaps the biggest grappling match in ONE history.

Mikey Musumeci is ready to make history at ONE 168 on September 6

Later this year, ONE Championship will head back to the United States for a massive ONE 168 card emanating from Ball Arena in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado.

There, Musumeci will move up three weight classes from his post at flyweight to challenge reigning and defending ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo. If 'Darth Rigatoni' comes out on top, he will become ONE's first-ever two-division submission grappling champion.

Of course, that'll be easier said than done as Musumeci takes on one of the greatest grapplers on the planet. Like his opponent, Kade Ruotolo is a perfect 7-0 inside the Circle, laying waste to every man who has stepped in front of him in both grappling and MMA.

Who leaves Denver with their 'O,' the gold, and ultimate bragging right?

Follow this link for tickets for 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.