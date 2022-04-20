"Mikey Musumeci was just wrecking me with different signature moves" - Mitch Chilson on rolling with Musumeci

Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Mikey Musumeci has officially signed with ONE Championship to compete in grappling matches on the big stage. Musumeci is one of the top young prospects in all of grappling. He is a four-time IBJJF world champion in GI and once in No-GI.

A lot of people have had hands-on experience against Musumeci but not ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson. Chilson said Musumeci put him in some precarious positions.

"Mikey Musumeci was just wrecking me with different signature moves."

Mikey Musumeci set to take on Masakazu Imanari on April 22

Mikey Musumeci will be making his ONE Championship debut against MMA legend Masakazu Imanari on April 22. This will be Musumeci's first time competing in the ONE Championship cage, which brings a whole different dynamic when it comes to grappling matches.

Going against a seasoned veteran such as Imanari poises a lot of troubles that he hasn't seen on the jiu-jitsu scene. Imanari will bring different techniques to the table that will try to throw Musumeci off his game, but that is much easier said than done. Imanari boasts a 39-20-2 professional MMA record along with 20 of those wins coming through submission.

That really shouldn't phase Musumeci, who's been in with the best grapplers on the planet in the biggest grappling tournaments in the world. He has also beaten the who's who in grappling, which should give him some confidence coming into this match.

Musumeci will be looking to make a statement on April 22 to show the world that he is one of the best grapplers on the planet and that he is there to take over. At only 25, he has a bright future ahead of him inside the ONE Championship cage. Fans are set to see a lot more of him moving forward against some of the biggest names in grappling on the ONE Championship stage.

