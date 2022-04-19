Evolve MMA spotlights Mikey Musumeci ahead of ONE 156: Eersel vs Sadikovic contests

Mikey Musumeci is scheduled to feature in the ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic card on April 22. He trains out of the Evolve MMA gym and is a multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion. Musumeci is set to have a grappling match against Japanese MMA veteran Masakazu Imanari this weekend.

Evolve MMA recently shared a tweet asking for fan support for their fighters competing in the upcoming event – 'Buchecha' and Musumeci. The 'Buchecha' match has since been canceled, but Musumeci will still feature.

"Evolve MMA on Twitter recently shared their support for these two. Mark your calendars! Support BJJ World Champion [Buchecha Marcus Almeida] and BJJ World Champion Mikey Musumeci from the EVOLVE Fight Team in the [ONE Championship] ring this Friday, 22 April at #ONE156!"

Combined, these two competitors have won 18 Brazilian jiu-jitsu championship titles. These are across different weight classes, some in gi and some no-gi. 'Buchecha's absence from the upcoming fight card was revealed by ONE Championship yesterday.

ONE Championship



Also, the matchup between Buchecha and Reug Reug has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later event

The bout between 'Buchecha' and Reug Reug, a Senegalese wrestling champion, has been moved to a later date. Nevertheless, the submission grappling match involving Musumeci is still very much in play.

ONE Championship



BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci makes his ONE submission grappling debut against Masakazu Imanari on 22 April!

Mikey Musumeci is honored to be a part of ONE, "excited" for Masakazu Imanari bout

Submission grappling in ONE Championship has grown into an organizational staple. The promotion has showcased numerous submission grappling bouts already and many more are expected to be scheduled. Among the most highly touted grappling stars on the roster is Mikey Musumeci.

Musumeci is a five-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion. He is honored to be competing in ONE Championship against Japanese MMA legend Masakazu Imanari. On Instagram, the Brazilian wrote:

"What an honor it is to be competing with this legend, Imanari, as my first match ever in asia! I’m so excited!"

Masakazu Imanari began his MMA journey in professional fights over twenty years ago in 2000. He is still an active competitor with over sixty bouts to his name. He is best known for inventing the Imanari Roll, which is a form of takedown involving a backwards roll.

Edited by C. Naik